Ahmed Atef (Rabat, Cairo)

Psychological support teams are racing against time to provide assistance to the survivors of the earthquake that struck Morocco on September 8, after the difficult circumstances and painful events that struck their families, especially with their suffering from difficult psychological conditions due to the painful situations they went through due to the tragedy, from losing their loved ones and experiencing difficult times. Difficult, in addition to the fear of repeated earthquakes.

The volunteer psychologists considered that the initiative they are carrying out with children and adults, entitled “We Bring Them Back to Life,” is necessary to keep pace with the current psychological state and aims to alleviate the pain of those affected and help them overcome the ordeal, especially in light of the psychological trauma resulting from the tragic scenes of the destroyed remote villages that the teams reached. Rescue days after the roads were opened.

One of the volunteers in the psychological support teams in Morocco, Moulay Ahmed Bandouchi, told Al-Ittihad, “Psychological support following the devastating earthquake is very important, especially for those who lived closely with the facts and events, and its importance is no less important than medical support, as there is a close relationship between them that continues.” One is different from the other, and it is of utmost importance to provide psychological support for the injured quickly in order to be able to redress the pain of those affected before it escalates and takes root in the mind and soul, making it difficult to remove later.”

Moulay explained that psychological support in disasters and crises consists of moral support through sharing the pain of the injured person, accompanying him on the journey of suffering, and relieving him in various ways, including showing sympathy, trivializing the calamity, and searching for ways to overcome the disaster with the least possible losses, considering that the presence of relatives and family victims has a major impact on The person needs to console and raise morale greatly, knowing that the adaptation process for children who have lost their loved ones will be more challenging than others.

Moulay said: “The real issue is not the current time, but what will be faced in the future. This is why we need to develop action plans so that we can return to normal as quickly as possible. Social solidarity is one of the basic elements for individuals to overcome shocks, so it would be better.” Great importance is given to teamwork in this period. When people are together in tents or social areas, this will allow them to share their pain and help each other.

He pointed out the importance of the religious aspect represented by the lessons of members of the local scientific councils in the affected areas, as they communicate with the people through religious discourse in these cases.

Psychology experts considered that what happens immediately after the events can be interpreted as a “panic attack,” but it is considered post-traumatic stress disorder, which constitutes one of the most important psychological disorders during the crisis period, especially with its duration lasting for several days and weeks, and perhaps months and years, as a result of The tragic events these individuals experienced as a result of the devastating natural disaster.

In turn, Moroccan activist and journalist Youssef Al-Hayek revealed in a statement to Al-Ittihad that two weeks after the earthquake disaster, governmental and civil humanitarian initiatives are continuing to support those affected from different segments and age groups, especially children, to enable them to overcome the shock left by the disaster and heal its psychological effects.