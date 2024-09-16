Specialists confirmed the existence of pathological cases resulting from psychological problems without an organic cause, as a result of stress and the pressures of daily life, pointing out that seborrheic eczema, hair loss, feeling weak, and pain in various parts of the body are among the most prominent diseases that appear for psychological reasons. They confirmed that the improvement of the conditions of many people who suffer from organic diseases is linked to the improvement of their psychological conditions.

“Seborrheic eczema is the most common skin disease that appears for psychological reasons, as a result of stress and pressure. It is a recurring condition that appears in the form of flakes on the scalp, eyebrows, and nose. It increases in many patients when they experience stress, whether at home or work. It is also noted that it disappears when they enter a healthy psychological climate, such as travel or recreation,” said Dr. Anwar Al Hammadi, a dermatologist in Dubai.

He added: “Psoriasis, which is known as an immune disease, is also genetic, but psychological stress plays a major role in increasing the severity of the disease and its symptoms. Therefore, this category of patients is advised to practice special recreational activities that improve their psychological state and enhance their immunity in the face of these diseases.”

Al Hammadi continued: “Alopecia is one of the conditions associated with a deterioration in the psychological state, as psychological trauma is one of the causes of poor response to treatment. In medicine, we have a well-known condition associated with stress and anxiety called trichotillomania, which is classified under the name of obsessive-compulsive disorder, and it is a symptom of a psychological cause. Some patients also suffer from types of urticaria in the form of red spots on the skin, due to psychological pressure.”

He added, “In dermatology, there is a special type of eczema called neurodermatitis, which appears in patients as a desire to constantly scratch the skin, which causes irritation in the skin, and the patient enters a cycle of treatment. He stressed that the psychological factor plays a major role in patients’ recovery from many symptoms, and in enhancing their immune ability to confront them.”

For his part, psychiatric consultant Dr. Adel Ahmed Karani confirmed the existence of a close relationship between psychological and organic diseases, pointing out that there is a psychological disease that causes eating disorders in its sufferers, such as extreme gluttony, and the resulting organic diseases such as obesity, high levels of fats, cholesterol and diabetes in the body, in addition to the possibility of contracting other diseases in the heart and arteries.

He added: “There is another type of eating disorder, which is loss of appetite and desire to eat, and this also results in other diseases that affect a person’s physical health, such as general weakness in the body and feeling weak, hair loss, heart weakness, osteoporosis and other diseases.”

He said: “Achieving psychological balance enables a person to confront many diseases, including diabetes, as studies have proven that supporting and enhancing the psychological health of this category of patients helps them with treatment and enables them to recover.”

He pointed out that there are psychological illnesses that have physical symptoms and signs, most notably anxiety disorders and panic attacks. Many of those who suffer from these attacks show physical signs, including heart palpitations, chest tightness, difficulty breathing, difficulty walking, feeling faint, dizziness, and some vision disorders. All of these are related to the psychological state, not the physical illness. Most of those who suffer from them visit clinics and hospitals to undergo laboratory tests, only to find out in the end that there are no organic problems, and that the cause of these symptoms may be psychological.

He added: “There is a medical condition in which a person suffers from psychological illnesses that appear in the form of physical disorders such as pain and aches. Many people also suffer from chronic headaches, neck or back pain, or abdominal bloating, and it may also lead to diarrhea or constipation, which are originally due to psychological reasons.”

Patients are advised to consult a specialist doctor or psychiatrist if they experience any physical symptoms, as these symptoms may be the result of psychological problems.

reciprocal relationship

Psychiatric consultant, Dr. Muhammad Hassan, said that there is a close connection and reciprocal relationship between physical and psychological diseases, as psychological pressures lead to the emergence of physical diseases, and vice versa.

He explained the organic symptoms resulting from psychological causes, including headache, heart palpitations, sweating, dry mouth, abdominal pain, tinnitus, muscle pain, and problems with sleep and appetite.

He stressed that the assessment of the causes of the condition should be done by a specialist doctor first, whether a general practitioner, internist or family physician, to determine the possibility that there are organic causes behind the injury, and then resort to psychiatry to assess the condition as well. The patient does not go to a psychiatrist if the organic symptoms are accompanied by psychological symptoms such as stress and anxiety.

He continued: “Exposure to psychological illnesses such as depression and anxiety lead to real organic diseases, such as heart and artery problems, cancer by weakening the immune system, and inflammation and infection due to the weakness of the immune system as well.”

He mentioned that there are people who lose the ability to walk or move, and the reason is psychological. Also, panic attacks are similar to heart attacks, and a psychiatrist can treat and diagnose them easily by simply evaluating the condition.

annoying symptoms

Family medicine consultant, Dr. Ebtehal Makki, said that some physical illnesses that patients suffer from are due to psychological conditions without the person knowing about it, and many of them go to doctors in various specialties, without knowing the reasons, such as fatigue, nausea and weakness, which are annoying symptoms accompanied by anxiety and tension, stressing that there are people who suffer from multiple organic diseases, and their symptoms worsen with the worsening of their psychological conditions and improve with their improvement.

She pointed out that there is a type of disorder called pain disorder, which usually accompanies the return to work, study, and exams, and can cause shortness of breath, diarrhea, and other symptoms, as well as muscle pain and other pains whose causes do not appear in tests, and whose causes are not understood, and it turns out in the end that they are due to psychological reasons.

She also pointed out that irritable bowel syndrome, and the resulting constipation, diarrhea, and other pains, is one of the most prominent psychological diseases whose symptoms appear clearly physically.