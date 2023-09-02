exclusive interviewEfrain (26) and Aylin (24) arrived after their participation Temptation Island in major psychological problems. Only now, two years later, do they feel strong enough to speak openly together. In an exclusive interview, they tell us how they became totally entangled in the program and why they fear that others will be damaged just as they are. So they are taking legal action. “I couldn’t sleep anymore, if I did sleep I would wake up sweating.”