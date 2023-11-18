GUR of Ukraine: the pilot’s flight to Russia became a psychological operation

The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine assessed the transition of a pilot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to the side of Russia. Department representative Andrei Yusov stated this in his Telegram channel.

He called the pilot’s escape an “information and psychological operation” by Moscow. At the same time, Yusov did not deny the fact of the transition.

The FSB is communicating with the escaped pilot

A Russian Ka-52 helicopter pilot with the call sign Voevoda said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces pilot who fled to Russia is now undergoing consultations with the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia. He did not disclose any details.

The governor also admitted that he was the initiator of the operation to send an active pilot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Russia. He called the result of the operation “a bird in the nest.” According to him, the pilot who arrived is a senior officer and the current flight commander.

It also turned out that the Ukrainian pilot could have fled to Russia on a hijacked Su-27 plane. The importance of the pilot also lies in the fact that he can know about the location of airfields, including alternate ones, to which he flew, about their condition and the amount of aircraft available there. In addition, the officer is aware of the psycho-emotional state of the personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units.

The identity of the pilot has not been revealed. According to former Deputy Minister of Information of the DPR Daniil Bezsonov, the pilot interacted with the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, providing information assistance to the Russian side.

The Ukrainian military began to look for ways to surrender to Russian troops

In September, it became known that about ten thousand Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers surrendered to Russia using a special Volga radio wave on frequency 149.200. A representative of the operational services reported on the condition of the prisoners of war, adding that there were cases when, with the help of radio communications, Ukrainians surrendered in entire groups. There was also a case reported when a group of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers surrendered to Russian soldiers along with boxes of ammunition as trophies.

Another way for Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers to save lives is Telegram bots. Thus, Ukrainian marine Nikolai Yagornitsky told how he surrendered with the help of the FreeSoldier bot, which he learned about from leaflets scattered throughout the hostilities. In November of this year, the soldier was transferred to the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, where, in his words, “real hell began.” “They started bombing us from everywhere. From artillery, from airplanes. From everything they had… Leaflets were scattered on which it was written how to surrender correctly. I picked it up, went into my account, wrote FreeSoldier, and the guys came up and helped me surrender correctly, so that they wouldn’t hurt me anything… So that I would be alive and healthy,” said the prisoner of war.

At the same time, it became known that the commanders of the Ukrainian Armed Forces crack down on their own soldiers not only for surrendering, but also for leaving positions, even in cases where it is obvious to the military personnel that escaping from the battlefield is a matter of survival. For example, the Ukrainian Armed Forces opened “friendly” fire on their own for leaving positions in the Kherson region.

War correspondent Boris Rozhin spoke about another high-profile case. He posted a video circulating on Ukrainian social networks that showed a Ukrainian drone attacking a pickup truck driving along a country road. At the same time, the FPV drone camera clearly captured that there were people with their hands tied in the back of the car. As a result, the drone crashes into a pickup truck, after which the recording ends. According to Rozhin, all Ukrainian prisoners of war died.