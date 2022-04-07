After two years smiling with our eyes, greeting each other with the elbow and keeping the social distance, the moment the masks fall, announced yesterday for April 20, we can feel insecure or even in danger. For a long time, the fear of getting infected has been very present in society. If we accept that a habit can be implanted after three weeks of daily application, as some authors affirm, what we have been experiencing since March 2020 is going to complicate in many cases the return to normality without masks. Some may feel that they are putting their health at risk if someone speaks to them at close range without a mask, and may feel even more uncomfortable if they receive two kisses, a hug or even a simple handshake.

In the words of the psychologist and disseminator Monia Presta, “during the pandemic, people have become accustomed to living in a permanent state of distress.” This kind of negative stress means that we always have the alarm system activated. After a period as long as the one we have experienced, that alarm will continue to be activated even if the regulations or the real risk have changed.

“When a human being thinks he is in danger, his paleocortex activates a fight or flight strategy,” says the Italian psychologist. And she adds: “The duration of the health crisis has established that alarm in us. Since the human being is essentially adaptive, many people will have trouble getting back to the old normal. In the same way that it has cost us to adapt to all these restrictions, the readjustment will also take time.

Let’s look at four measures that can help in that process:

1. Make incremental changes

Two years with the alert mechanism on will force a transition phase to return to feeling comfortable in the old normality. We have become accustomed to the mask, the lack of contact and the social distance of one and a half meters. For many people it is not possible to go from 0 to 100 without some apprehension. The secret is to readjust ourselves little by little, as in a progressive exposure therapy to what scares us.

2. Be spontaneous

It is just as stressful to keep the alarm on when there is no longer a reason for it, as it is to force yourself to return to pre-Covid behavior without having psychologically landed on normalcy. Each personality profile will need a different rhythm. The phobic will have more trouble removing the mask, especially in closed places, and may instinctively take a step back when they are going to kiss or hug him. External gestures and habits, in the end, are an expression of how we are inside. Whoever has been fed the most by alarming news, the most will have fed the fear and will need a period of detox longer.

3. Monitor post-traumatic stress

Therapists and psychiatrists are increasingly seeing more symptoms of post-traumatic stress in consultation. The two years of the pandemic, with or without losses in the closest environment, take their toll in the form of insomnia, generalized anxiety or hypochondria. The fear of facing the stimulus can lead to avoidance behaviors and even self-confinement. This problem is primed, above all, in phobic personalities and in the elderly population, who, having been a risk group, will have more difficulties when it comes to turning the page.

4. Relearn the pleasures of life

To travel from fear to love, it is necessary to stop thinking about threats and start thinking about benefits. Let’s recognize the beauty of a smile that we can finally see on the lips. Or the feeling of comfort that overwhelms us when we receive a well-given hug. Depending on the hobbies and the more or less social character of each person, there will be specific pleasures that we will be happy to return to our list: vibrate with the spectators of a concert, sing a goal in a full stadium, return to lunches or dinners of friends who are a celebration of life.

Beyond the pandemic and war conflicts, past, present and future threats, we cannot live in the grip of fear, since that will prevent us from enjoying the gift of existence. As the novelist Robert Louis Stevenson said, “there is no duty we neglect so much as that of being happy.”

A habit with history — Decades before the outbreak of covid-19, travelers to Japan were surprised that part of the passengers on the subway or trains wore a mask. Many did it to avoid infecting others, for example if they had colds, but under this practice is also the Japanese fixation on cleanliness, risk avoidance and the desire to filter environmental pollution. — This habit, which became strict during the pandemic, could explain the low rate of infections in the country, the lowest among the seven large economies in the world.

Francis Miralles is a writer and journalist expert in psychology.