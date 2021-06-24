Hypocrisy: “falsehood that a person shows in his actions or in his words, pretending or pretending qualities or feelings that, in reality, he does not have. Hypocrisy involves two operations, through which it manifests itself in simple and combined modes: simulation and dissimulation. The simulation consists of showing something different from what one is, while dissimulation hides what one does not want to show ”.

Psychologically, hypocritical behavior is related to the fundamental attribution error: individuals tend to explain their actions on the basis of their environment, but attribute the actions of others to “innate characteristics”, leading to judging others, while they justify their own actions.

Many people refuse to recognize their own imperfections that they condemn in others. This ends up being a self-deception rather than a deliberate deception, proposed to the rest of the people.

In other words, “psychological hypocrisy” is interpreted by psychologists as an unconscious defense mechanism, and not as an act of conscious deception, as results from the classic connotation of hypocrisy. This is how people with double standards emerge, one who say and do not practice, and another who practice but forbid saying it.

Considering the times of politics so varied, and knowing that hypocrisies tend to expire, along with the media shield, Jesus Christ in the New Testament, warns against it: “Beware of the leaven of the Pharisees, that is, of their hypocrisy. Because there is no secret that will not be discovered, nor is there anything hidden that will not be known ”(Luke 12: 1-2).

Norberto Ivaldi / norbertoivaldi@gmail.com

Freedom in a pandemic, and vaccine advertisements

A thousand vaccines can be made, but there is and will not be a vaccine against death, … and this is the destiny of every human being, sooner or later we cannot cover the sun with our hands …

But during life, the highest value of the human being is sacred freedom. We can make this freedom more flexible for the benefit of others, but never delegate it. Therefore, with the conjuncture protocols, exercising it fully is the message, respecting others.

The pandemic is a risk that we must accept if we want to live within that framework. And while we walk very slowly towards the herd effect – the natural vaccine – which will be underpinned by the artificial ones that are being applied today thanks to the laboratories, we must exercise this freedom to the maximum possible extent.

The average life span in Argentina is 78 years. I am about to turn 75. Therefore, I would like to live those possible three years without any kind of restrictions or fear of confinement, since I have lost almost a year and a half without seeing great results, fearing that the sad experience will repeat itself.

If I want to isolate myself, let it be voluntary and not compulsive, I will know how to take care of myself and above all take care of my neighbor, and many who do not cuddle like that think. For the transgressors, the most efficient will be the fines and for the responsible citizens only wise and kind advice. Let’s be prudent, but without paralyzing fears.

Pedro Sylvester / opinion2m@yahoo.com.ar

I started the day by turning on the television to find out the news and I did nothing more than see people of all ages and from all geographical places (supposedly), getting vaccinations and expressing gratitude and joy for it.

The end of the advertisement shows “President” Alberto Fernández hugging a beneficiary saying that, in a pandemic, the only thing that interests him is the health of Argentines.

He omitted to say “les Argentines.” I believe I have heard repeatedly, from the highest voices in the Government, beginning with the most “lofty”, that it is detestable to politicize the pandemic.

The level of cynicism of the Government is in line and is compatible with the quality of its management.

Gustavo Colla / gustavo.colla@yahoo.com.ar

Inflation and data that “cause perplexity”

The existence of an exorbitant bureaucracy that causes public spending that is impossible to face is already known, but I have carefully read some data that causes perplexity.

They tell us with detailed and meticulous information that in this country (of 44,647,000 inhabitants), among national, provincial and municipal public employees, retirements, social plans and subsidies, security agencies, and employees of decentralized public agencies, 31,225,224 people they collect money from the state; And the most serious thing is that to pay them there are only 582,000 regular workers who pay their charges and taxes, produce and work, and the rest is generated by the little machine.

You do not need to be very lucid to warn of the inflation that will be caused by this and I will not commit the imprudence of making any other evaluation because I am not an economist, but since this comment is concerned, I will only remember two people from whom I learned a lot; my professor of political economy, who advised a small, austere, honest and efficient state; and the reflection of a person who was very dear to me: “So there is no queue that can hold,” as my grandfather used to say, may he rest in peace.

Julius Caesar Lifsichtz / 20poirot20@hotmail.com.ar

Report that there are many patients together in a clinic

On June 23, on a shift, I was waiting to be treated with 28 people gathered at the Good Shepherd Clinic, in San Justo. The governor prohibits family parties, we cannot dismiss family members in funeral homes, but in that clinic he can gather 28 people at risk. Who banks the owner? And employees with disregard for patient complaints.

Carlos Cristófano / cristofanocarlos@gmail.com

Some citizens who “bother with their behavior”

There are citizens of both sexes who annoy us with impunity, perhaps without taking charge of the annoyance and anger that they cause us, they are not the most harmful, but they are extremely annoying.

Here is a non-exhaustive list of sample copies: those who write on the bills that the cashiers then reject us. Those who do not collect their pets’ stools on public roads. Those who circulate on the sidewalks on bicycles and motorcycles.

Those who sneak into the queues or try to do so. The little canillitas that in their kiosks put the newspapers in a position of not being able to read them in passing.

These are some of them, if a reader feels identified with them and modified their behavior for the better, it would be a minimal contribution to coexistence.

Miguel Angel Padilla / miguel.a.padilla@gmail.com

Look also