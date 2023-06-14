Ready yourselves. Goosebump-inducing ghost hunting sim Phasmophobia is headed to PlayStation 5, including VR2, and Xbox Series X/S.

The game will release across consoles in early access this August, although a specific date has not yet been announced. Developer Kinetic Games has, however, teased some of what console players can expect.

A new trailer gives a look at the various ghost hunting tools that will be in our arsenal, including ouija boards, crucifixes and those blacklight glow stick things that I am sure have a proper name but I can’t think of it right now. It is all suitably spooky, as you can see for yourself below.

It’s like deja-boo.

This version of Phasmophobia will include optional crossplay support, so players can still team up with their fellow ghost hunters, regardless of platform, to face the spirits together.

After all, nothing says friendship like hearing the paranormal whispering sweet nothings in your ear as your pals try and leg it from the room before they get got by the game’s unforgiving spirits.

We will update you when we hear more, otherworldly or otherwise, about Phasmophobia’s console release. Until then, the game is currently available on PC if you fancy taking a look to see what it is all about. It’s also something of a favorite for the Eurogamer video team – see them having a play below: