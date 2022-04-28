An expert in the social care sector at the Community Development Authority in Dubai, psychiatrist Dr. Hussain Al-Masih, stressed the importance of the role of psychological rehabilitation in reshaping social understanding and emotional sensitivity for drug addiction recoveries.

He told “Emirates Today” that addiction to narcotics disrupts the individual’s social, mental and emotional development, and makes him imprisoned in the mental and age stage at which drug use began.

He added that “whenever an individual begins using at a young age, such as adolescence, which is part of his childhood years, the defect appears in the forms of disruption of his growth and maturity at the level of all abilities that are delayed, and do not develop like a person who is not addicted who practices his life naturally enabling him to Interact and build his personality and ideas in a proper and healthy manner.

The authority is responsible for providing psychological and social rehabilitation services to those recovering from addiction through the “Awnak” Center for Social Rehabilitation, which aims to provide aftercare services to groups at risk from drug and psychotropic substance abuse, and help them get rid of the severe effects of addiction.

The center’s work comes within the authority’s continuous efforts in the field of protection and social development, as it contributes through its rehabilitation programs to reducing the spread of addiction and substance abuse among young people, as well as spreading a culture of awareness among the public about the dangers of addiction.

Christ explained the importance of understanding the state of the addict when he is in the process of psychological recovery in order to be able to help him overcome his problem, stressing that abuse does not allow a person to develop and grow emotionally, mentally and socially, and therefore he does not realize the negative effects that permeate everyone around him in his small family circle He does not feel the suffering of his parents, children or wife.

In the details of explaining the condition of the psychologically addicted, Christ said that when the adolescent student faces a specific problem in school, whether with his peers from the students or his teachers, or understanding the educational curriculum, when he is addicted, he does not deal with these problems by confrontation and dismantling their parts with the mind, but rather finds it dependent on Drugs that he takes to escape from these problems, and thus he loses the opportunity to learn and develop mental awareness and the emotional and emotional state that usually arises from the human experience in dealing with the affairs of his life.

He described the addicted Christ as a being trapped in a very small circle of emotional understanding of himself and others, who does not reach the suffering of others, does not understand it, and cannot feel it, and therefore he cannot realize the psychological suffering experienced by his family members because of him.

He added that this causes some addicts to continue using and continue to harm without feeling any problem with those who harm them.

Al-Masih explained that an important part of the psychological rehabilitation that addicts undergo in the process of recovery focuses on treating this imbalance, and on training the addict on how to deal with problems and with his feelings and emotions in cases of joy, anger, sadness and various life situations. He is also taught how to read the emotions of others and understand their feelings.

«your help»

The role of Awnak Center for Social Rehabilitation focuses on the following functions:

• Raising the level of awareness among groups of society to prevent the dangers of abuse and addiction.

Rehabilitation of the recovered to continue their recovery through appropriate treatment programs in accordance with the recognized scientific foundations.

• Supporting the recovering and their families through integration and social care programmes.

• Integrating the recovered into society as active and productive individuals.

• Developing psychological, social and recovery skills for the recovered.

• Preventing relapse and limiting relapse into abuse.

• Periodic follow-up of the recovered.

