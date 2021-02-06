FAZ newsletter “Coronavirus” The whole world is talking about the coronavirus. All news and analyzes about the spread and control of the pandemic in your e-mail inbox every day.

Youth researchers and medical specialists also see children and young people in a very stressful situation, but warn against dramatizing the consequences. “There won’t be a whole generation of Corona,” says Klaus Hurrelmann from the Hertie School in Berlin, who has been researching young people for many years. In contrast to previous generations, a large proportion of young people and young adults today are crisis-tested and politically sensitive. They see climate change as a major catastrophe. They experienced the Corona crisis against this background. “You have the intellectual tools to weather the current crisis.”

With a view to relevant surveys, the youth researcher considers this group to be the largest. He estimates their share at about forty percent. For a second group, there is now a major phase of uncertainty because it is unclear whether they will get their desired study place, for example, or whether they will succeed in entering professional life without any problems, says Hurrelmann. That is trembling at a high level.

The researcher is most concerned about a third group of young people who were disadvantaged even before the crisis. He believes that inequality will increase. “The well-positioned get through somehow. Anyone who was previously in a bad position and was not well supported by their parents is now in real trouble. “

“Not every stress leads to depression”

Michael Kölch, President of the German Society for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Psychosomatics and Psychotherapy, warns against blanket forecasts. He sees no evidence that the contact restrictions generally and permanently harmed the psychological development of the children and adolescents. There are other effects: “The experience a child has mastered strengthens their personality,” he said. The adolescents in particular are “extremely adaptable”. Heike Friedewald from the German Depression Aid Foundation points out that the public debate about the psychological consequences of the pandemic gave the wrong impression that psychological stress and mental illness are the same thing. “Not everyone who is under stress reacts with depression.”

Because the children no longer go to school, psychological problems can no longer be recognized early. This shifts the pressure to the clinics and therapy practices. “Our clinic is 95 percent full,” says Martin Holtmann, Medical Director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at the University Clinic in Hamm. “We can take in even more patients,” says Holtmann, but the distance and hygiene rules make it a challenge.

About a third of his young patients suffer from depression, according to Holtmann. All the positive stimuli such as school, friends and sports were currently missing. “Anyone who is prone to depression anyway falls deeper into it.” There is even a “sharp rise” in eating disorders. The treatment places for this in Hamm are fully occupied, and the outpatient offers are also being overrun. Very ambitious girls are particularly affected. If they did not see their achievements confirmed in school, in sports or in music lessons, then they would see no other option “than to raise their self-worth above nutrition”.

Young people want to be noticed

Beate Großegger from the Institute for Youth Culture Research also sees this problem. It is extremely important for young people to feel noticed; not out of vanity, but because that is how they developed and located. She describes the fact that young people are now more active in social networks as an alternative strategy.

Grossegger agrees with the other scientists that only a small proportion of children and adolescents have problems that require treatment, while the majority are exhausted. Family Minister Giffey emphasized that the gradual opening of daycare centers and schools was “now priority over other easing”.