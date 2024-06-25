Climate change “negatively affects the physical and psychological health of the elderly. High temperatures and air pollution, in particular, represent significant threats. For this reason, doctors, psychotherapists and all healthcare personnel should be increasingly ready to respond the risks associated with these changes”. The psychoanalyst Adelia Lucattini, full professor and psychiatrist of the Italian Psychoanalytic Society, explains it.

The World Health Organization has clearly specified who the elderly are based on their chronological age: young elderly (65-74 years), elderly (75-84 years), very elderly (85-99 years) and centenarians. According to the latest Istat data, the European population is aging rapidly. Between 2001 and 2020, the share of those aged over 80 almost doubled, going from 3.4% to 6%. Psychoanalyst Lucattini underlines the importance of considering the psychological impact of climate change on the elderly. “Extreme heat, as has been occurring on a sustained basis in recent years, can cause heat stress, a decrease in emotional and psychological reactive abilities, depression and sleep disorders – explains the expert – Loneliness, a sedentary lifestyle, isolation home and sensory deprivation can exacerbate these effects, leading to decreased interactions, verbal ability and reasoning, as occurs in some forms of dementia, with which they can be confused. It is essential that older people are not left alone.”

‘A fundamental role is played by family members, I have to stimulate them’

“It is important – continues Lucattini – that they are encouraged to participate in activities with family members, to carry out supervised physical exercise with a teacher, and if possible, spend time in places with milder climates. Psychoanalytic support can help the elderly to cope the difficulties related to age, both physical and psychological, in reflecting on one’s existence, in reorganizing the present and finding new motivations and internal vitality”.

A fundamental role is played by family members. “Family members, in supporting the elderly, must find a balance between discretion and resourcefulness – concludes Lucattini – Young people, in particular, can have a very positive and enlivening effect on their grandparents. At a social level, welfare interventions and holiday opportunities are necessary for elderly people who are alone or economically vulnerable. It is essential to adopt adequate support strategies to improve the quality of life of this vulnerable population, which represents in all respects the historical family and social memory, whose experience is essential to ferry the new generations towards the future”.