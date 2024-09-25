It was not in any desert in Oregon, nor was there a guru from afar who set the standards and doctrine. The group of Sullivanians It operated in Manhattan – the floors and houses where its members lived, segregated by sex, were located on just a handful of streets on the Upper West Side – and the guidelines were dictated by Saul Newton (1906-1991), who had been trained in anti-fascist circles in Chicago and was a brigadier in the Spanish Civil War. The group that he created in the late 1950s with his fourth wife, Dr. Jane Pearce, advocated a radical, interventionist model of therapy: patients had to distance themselves from suffocating family ties and expand their circle of social and sexual relationships as much as possible.

Over the years, it became a cult, until it dissolved in 1991, the same year Newton died. “It was a radical social experiment: a 35-year attempt to reshape family, sexual, and social life in what might be the largest urban commune in the United States,” writes Alexander Stille in The Sullivinians, Sex, Psychotehrapy and the Wild Life of an American Commune (“The Sullivanians, Sex Psychotherapy, and the Wild Life of an American Commune”). Stille’s detailed book, as well as the documentary series The Fourth Wallwhose first episode was presented at the last edition of the Tribecca festival and which is directed by Luke Meyer, son of a member of a member of the group, have broken the thick silence that has surrounded the SullivaniansFor more than three decades, the unique collective managed to operate secretly, despite the fact that its members included well-known figures such as the painter Jackson Pollock, the dancer Lucinda Childs and the novelist and screenwriter Richard Price.

Members of the ‘Sullivanians’ on a station platform in Long Island in the seventies. Donna Warshaw

Pollock, one of the most important figures of abstract expressionism that shook the art world in the United States in the fifties, arrived in the Sullivanians through legendary critic Clem Greenberg, who played a pivotal role in the Sullivan Institute’s growing popularity among artists of the day. “The group emerged in the late 1950s, a time when there was a response to mainstream culture with the beat generation, the Kinsey Report on sexual conduct, or films like Rebel without a cause (1955),” Stille explains over the phone. But this rebellion against the established order led to an organization that maintained a tight control over the lives of its members. “One of my interviewees told me that the STASI would have liked to have that level of control over people in East Germany, because they controlled not only actions, but also thoughts. In therapy sessions, members They confessed,” Stille points out.

The group’s therapists, many of whom had been trained within the organisation and had no official qualifications, determined who their patients should have sex with (the aim was to avoid “focusing” on a single partner), forced the separation of children, if they had any, and even decided which jobs they should keep. “I wanted to try to understand what led so many people to accept this. Belonging to the group offered a community, a place to live and sex without guilt,” explains the journalist and professor at Columbia University. His book steers clear of sensationalism. “That wouldn’t do this story justice,” he says.

Barbara Antmann, whose sister was a member of the Sullivanians, stands in front of one of the buildings where members of the sect lived in the 1980s. Marianne Barcellona (Getty Images)

At the origin of the Sullivanians There are Harry Stack Sullivan and Clara Thompson, founders of the White Institute in New York, which advocated a closer approach to patients and which included Erich Fromm and Frieda Fromm-Reichmann, among others. The psychoanalyst Jane Pearce was also part of this institution, where Newton worked, although not as a therapist because she lacked a degree. “If Freud concentrated on the internal drama of each patient (the Oedipus complex, the friction between the ego, the ego, and the superego) Sullivan and Thompson insisted that it was important to understand the patient in relation to other people in his life (not just the ‘family romance’ with his parents),” writes Alexander Stille.

Pearce and Newton’s Sullivan Institute went much further. “Patients were to break out of the trap of the nuclear family and monogamous marriage,” Stille notes. The radical ideas took shape in a real estate network, as the group lived in several apartments on the Upper West Side, and spent the summer in houses near Pearce and Newton’s in the Hamptons. In that early stage, the therapy encouraged creativity and experimentation for personal fulfillment. “Then it was more about doing what suited the group, being good patients“We weren’t going to be able to do that,” Stille continues. One of the therapists who eventually left, Michael Cohen, explains the shift that the therapy took from 1978 onwards: it was no longer about enhancing individuality, but about getting them to do what the leader dictated. “If they were reluctant to put in the work or the money that was asked of them, your job was to make them good soldiers. Unfortunately, I was good at it,” he says.

Jane Pearce would end up marginalized from the late seventies and Newton with his new wives, fifth and sixth, would emerge as the total leader. They left the Hamptons for the Catskills and the group ran a theater in the East Village where they presented the productions of their own company, The Fourth Wall. By this time the Sullivanians They met all the requirements of a sect and it was the members of the group themselves who exercised control over each other. The therapists had sexual relations with the patients even during the therapy sessions; when one of the women wanted to be a mother, it was decided which men in the group she should sleep with so that there was no clear paternity; and as soon as the baby was a few months old, they separated her to avoid establishing “toxic” bonds.

Only the leader and his wives were allowed to continue raising their children. The lawsuits that some mothers and fathers ended up filing were what uncovered the story of the Sullivanians in the late 1980s. “Saul Newton had a Stalinist element, he believed that purges were good for maintaining cohesion,” explains Stille. Richard Price told him that the reaction of the Sullivanians With the nuclear accident at Three Miles Island in 1979 (Newton ordered all members of the organization to march to Orlando) and the climate of paranoia that it unleashed, he distanced himself.

Journalist Stille, author of the book on Berlusconi The sack of Rome and the investigation into the mafia Excellent Cadaverssays that he came across the story of the Sullivanians through some friends who knew a son of Newton. He thought of making a podcast But as she got into the story she realised it would be a book. “The people who had been part of the group were in their seventies and I think they were beginning to wonder what it had all been like. I was shocked by the things they told, the sexual abuse they endured, being separated from their children and sent to boarding schools so they wouldn’t see them even on holidays, the therapists cornering the patients, humiliating them,” she says. In the book she details the DNA tests that some of the children of the Sullivanians They decided to do it and what that uncovered. “The United States has a certain tradition of groups that try to create a utopian society. Religious communities that break away from orthodoxy, groups that try to promote a new society and start from scratch, from the shakers a New Harmony. A society of seekers,” he concludes.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe