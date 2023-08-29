













Psycho-Pass Providencia will arrive in theaters in Mexico thanks to Crunchyroll









On September 28, 2023 Psycho-Pass Providence It will be available in movie theaters in Mexico.

For his part, the films that belong to the saga of Sinners of the System of the futuristic franchise are available on Crunchyroll and last approximately one hour each, below are the titles:

Crime and Punishment

the first guardian

On the other side of love and hate

The Sybil system is the structure that supports the narrative of the saga. The project was born as a special installment for television in 2012. The series has three seasons that are also available on the platform.

What will Psycho-Pass Providencia be about?

Below is the official synopsis of Psycho-Pass Providencia:

“January 2118. Chief Inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department, Akane Tsunemori, receives a report about an incident on a foreign ship: The body of Professor Milicia Stronskaya has been found. Behind the incident is a group known as the Peacebreakers, a foreign paramilitary organization and a new outside threat targeting the professor’s research reports, known as “the Stronskaya Papers.”

Meeting with Shinya Kogami, a former fugitive from the Criminal Investigation Department, Akane is faced with a case that soon exceeds her expectations. The Stronskaya Papers could reveal a truth that would shake the Japanese government, and even the Sibyl System.to its foundations.

In this untold story the missing link is revealed.

It seems that the film will shed light on a lost moment in vertebral history.

