The official site of the series Psycho pass recently released a brand new trailer for Psycho Pass Providenceanimated film created to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the franchise which will debut in Japanese cinemas from next May 12th.

In addition to showing us some general clips from the film, the video also offers a taste of the theme song Alexithymia Spare of the band Ling Tosite Sigure and the ending song Tojisha made by EGOIST.

Naoyoshi Shiotani will direct the film for Production I.Gwith TOHO to distribution. The screenwriter Makoto Fukami will be involved again together with Tow Ubukataboth of which joined the franchise by Psycho Pass 2and are joined by the character designer Naoyuki Ondaby the color key artist Makiko Suzukiby the art director Shuichi Kusamoriby the 3D CGI artist GEMBAthe editor Yoshinori Murakamiand the sound director Yoshikazu Iwanami.

