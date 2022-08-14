The highly acclaimed anime series Psycho-Pass celebrates its 10th anniversary with the arrival of a new project, namely with the film Gekijō-Ban Psycho-Pass Providencerecently confirmed.

Naoyoshi Shiotani will return to the direction for Production IGwith TOHO who will obviously take care of the distribution.

Below you can see the trailer celebrating the tenth anniversary, followed by the first key visual of the film!

Source: Official site Street Anime News Network