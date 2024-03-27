Gratteri: “Test? Also for those with government responsibilities”

THE Nicola Gratteri doesn't like psycho-aptitude tests that the magistrates who pass the competition like, prosecutor of Naples. “If we want to do them, they should be done for all top sectors of public administration, for those with government responsibilities and for those involved in the management of public affairs”he said on the sidelines of a press conference on six arrests by the Carabinieri who shed light on two brutal Camorra murders.

Yesterday the Council of Ministers approved the measure following a proposal from the Ministry of Justice Carlo Nordio. The entry into force is scheduled for 2026. The anti-mafia magistrate then relaunched with a provocation: the psycho-aptitude tests, in fact, Gratteri would also support the narco-test and the alcohol test, because, he explains, “those who are under the influence of drugs can not only make altered reasoning but can also be blackmailed”.