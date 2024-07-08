Psychiatry | A child psychiatrist was upset by the way the suspected school shooter is talked about – “A child is always a child, no matter what he did”

When talking about children’s crimes, the essence of childhood is often forgotten, says Tytti Solantaus.

A child is a child, even if he picks up a gun and shoots. Child psychiatrist Tytti Solantaus has an objection to the discussion demanding harsh punishments. After the tragedy in Viertola in Vantaa, there seemed to be no room for his view in the discussion.

Pthe worst is if the child starts to be considered evil.

So says the child psychiatrist, emerita research professor Titti Solantaus.

In his opinion, that was a bit like the school shooting in Viertola, Vantaa, which shocked the whole of Finland in April.

Solantaus wrote about it first For Duodecim magazine.

He was roused to take a stand by how the suspect was treated in the public debate.