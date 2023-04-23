ABP sent a letter to the president after a statement citing “screw imbalance”; PT apologized on Saturday

The ABP (Brazilian Association of Psychiatry) sent a letter to the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) criticizing statements about people with mental disorders made during meeting with members of the Three Powers to deal with the increase in cases of violence in schools last Tuesday (18.Apr.2023).

At the time, Lula said that the issue would be the result of a “screw imbalance”. For the president of the ABP, Antônio Geraldo da Silva, the speech represented a “psychophobia” by the President. He defines the neologism to “the stigma that sufferers of disabilities and mental disorders live”.

Watch the statement (1min16s):

“[…] We feel once again attacked and assaulted. Today, I assure you that 95% of acts of violence in Brazil are not committed by disabled and mentally ill people and that they are more victims of structural prejudice, violence by the State and society. This needs to end!” published the association.

The letter invites the president to join the ABP campaign to combat prejudice against the mentally ill and highlights that, despite Brazil having become “world reference” in psychiatry, the service still does not reach public health networks.

“We know that the treatment of mental illnesses needs to be multidisciplinary, with health promotion, disease prevention and primary, secondary and tertiary care services, with capacity for medical examinations, with access to psychotropic drugs in popular pharmacies and therapeutic follow-up”, says the letter.

“I say goodbye in the certainty that you will accept our invitation and will be at our side in this campaign. We remain at your disposal for any clarification. ends.

On Saturday (April 22), the president apologized for the speech in his profile on twitter. “We must not link any type of violence to people with disabilities or people who have mental health issues. We will no longer reproduce that stereotype.”, declared at the time. He also said the government was open to dialogue on the issue.

Read the full letter from the ABP:

“I write this open letter to you with a mission: to fight prejudice and lack of assistance to the mentally ill. I have always worked against prejudice, but in 2011 I created the neologism psychophobia to describe the stigma that sufferers of disabilities and mental disorders live with the intention of helping more than 70 million people in our country. Now, 12 years later, in the month (April) dedicated to talking about psychophobia, we feel once again attacked and assaulted.

“Today I can assure you that 95% of acts of violence in Brazil are not committed by disabled and mentally ill people and that they are more victims of structural prejudice, violence by the State and society. This needs to end!

“President, I believe that fighting prejudice also means denouncing lack of assistance and abandonment. That’s why I invite you to be part of our campaign against psychophobia and help us put an end to all this violence.

“We know that the treatment of mental illnesses needs to be multidisciplinary, with health promotion, disease prevention and primary, secondary and tertiary care services, with capacity for medical examinations, with access to psychotropic drugs in popular pharmacies and multidisciplinary therapeutic follow-up.

“Today we have a world-renowned psychiatry in Brazil, but we cannot offer the same service in the public service, even with the same health professionals in both services. There is still much to be done and that is why we are counting on you so that together we can put an end to psychophobia and lack of assistance in our country.

“I say goodbye in the certainty that you will accept our invitation and will be at our side in this campaign. We are at your disposal for any clarification.

“We thank you in advance for your attention.”