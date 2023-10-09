“Young people are paying the highest price” after the Covid pandemic. “Isolation and the break with the real world and society in its most diverse components have contributed to the increase in addictions to substances but, above all, to technology and today it is estimated that at least 700 thousand adolescents are addicted to the web, social media and video games. Others they are still victims of anxiety and depression, which is also constantly increasing.” This was underlined by Emi Bondi, president of the Italian Society of Psychiatry, analyzing the photograph that Sip took on young people, depression and the ‘pandemic of the mind’, during the event today in Rome for the 150th anniversary of Sip and on the eve of the for mental health.