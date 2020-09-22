Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, imprisoned in the UK, is suicidal, according to a psychiatrist, and could kill himself if extradited to the United States. Assange is highly depressed and shows “psychotic symptoms” such as hallucinations, said Michael Kopelman on Tuesday in the extradition proceedings before the Central Criminal Court in London.

Assange told him in the maximum security prison that he had heard music and “voices” that said to him: “You are dust, you are dead, we are coming to get you,” reported Kopelman, who has been in the Australian around 20 times who had spoken in custody.

Assange’s thoughts about suicide may be “clinical factors”, but an impending extradition could lead him to action. In any case, however, his condition would “worsen significantly” if he were extradited, said the psychiatrist.

The judges in London currently have to decide whether Assange will be extradited to the US. There, the 49-year-old Wikileaks founder is charged with publishing secret documents and violating the anti-espionage law. If convicted, he faces up to 175 years in prison. He is currently being held in a UK maximum security prison.

In 2010 and 2011, the disclosure platform Wikileaks had posted hundreds of thousands of secret papers on the Internet, mainly on the Iraq war, which had been leaked to it by the former US soldier Chelsea Manning. The documents contained explosive information about US operations in the country, including the killing of civilians and the mistreatment of prisoners.

Assange was arrested in the UK in April 2019 after spending seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy in London. There he had sought refuge in the United States for fear of extradition. Assange’s supporters and his partner fear for the health of the 49-year-old, who has suffered severe health problems due to his long stay in a confined space in the Ecuadorian embassy and then in prison. (AFP)