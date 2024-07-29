Psychiatrist Kulgavchuk: the first sign of dementia is absent-mindedness

The insidiousness of dementia is that it progresses gradually, warned psychiatrist Evgeny Kulgavchuk. The first signs of senile dementia he revealed in a conversation with Sputnik.

The first sign of dementia, the psychiatrist said, was absent-mindedness, that is, situations when a person forgets where he put things, does not remember the names of famous actors, and often asks people around him to remind him of something. “Then a big problem arises, and people are afraid to leave elderly relatives alone at home. People with dementia need round-the-clock supervision, for example, they can go outside and get lost,” Kulgavchuk said.

In dementia, the loss of cognitive and practical skills can be prevented or slowed down if you see a doctor in time – first a psychotherapist, not a psychiatrist. “It’s like mental gymnastics, training. Here, in essence, the psychotherapist is a trainer who works on the patient’s brain, his cognitive abilities and quality of life,” the psychiatrist explained.

Related materials:

To prevent dementia, the doctor recommended that even after retirement one should maintain active activity, socialize, make friends, visit friends and invite them to visit, engage in creative activities and undergo medical examinations in a timely manner.

Earlier, psychiatrist and narcologist Maria Kasperovich warned Russians about the fatal consequences of drinking alcohol in the heat. She included heart attacks and strokes among them because in hot weather blood vessels expand and the body requires more moisture to avoid dehydration.