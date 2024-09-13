Home policy

From: Lea Winkler

Press Split

In the US election campaign, 78-year-old Trump is running against Harris, who is twenty years younger than him. After the TV debate, there are doubts about his mental health.

Philadelphia – The eagerly awaited highlight of the US election campaign: On September 10, the two presidential candidates for the 2024 US election met for the first time. In the TV debate on ABC Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump engaged in a speech duel in which both wanted to demonstrate their rhetorical strengths. Psychiatrist Richard A. Friedman was not convinced of Trump’s ability to express himself.

Friedman is Professor of Clinical Psychiatry and Director of the Psychopharmacology Clinic at Weill Cornell Medical College. The Atlantic he writes about psychological Health and neuroscience. In his latest post, he wrote about Trump’s cognitive fitness during the presidential debate – and expressed concern.

Trump’s behavior during TV debate shows cognitive “decline”: Medical examination necessary

Friedman made it clear that he does not make a specific diagnosis for public figures he has never met. However, he watched the debate between Trump and Harris closely, “with particular attention to the candidates’ vocabulary, verbal and logical coherence, and ability to adapt to new topics – all signs of a healthy brain.” He was particularly struck by the fact that Trump displayed “some striking, if familiar, patterns” “that are often seen in people with cognitive decline.”

Friedman cited Trump’s answers as examples. When moderator David Muir asked him if he regretted his behavior during the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, Trump replied: “I said ‘blood bash bath.’ It was a different term, and it was a term that referred to energy, because they destroyed our energy business.” While it is normal for politicians to avoid uncomfortable questions, Friedman asserted, Trump’s “incoherent” answer could indicate a fundamental cognitive problem.

Trump’s excessive repetition, for example the gas pipelines, is also worrying. A patient with these symptoms would “almost certainly be referred to Friedman for a rigorous neuropsychiatric evaluation to rule out cognitive disorders.” He added: “A disorder such as vascular dementia or Alzheimer’s diseaseIllness would not be unusual for a 78-year-old.” However, only a medical examination can determine whether there is actually a diagnosable disease, “observing Trump or anyone else from a distance is not enough.”

Republican Donald Trump during the TV debate on ABC News. © IMAGO/UPI Photo

TV duel between presidential candidates as a representative test: rhetorical skills under pressure

Trump has repeatedly boasted in the past that he has passed various mental health tests with flying colors. According to media reports, it was the MoCA test (“Montreal Cognitive Assessment”). It is used primarily in cases of suspected dementia.

In contrast, the 90-minute debate, which includes unfamiliar questions, requires candidates to think on their feet, Friedman explains. “It’s a much more sophisticated and representative test of cognitive health than a simple mental status examination that you take in a doctor’s office.” The debate serves as an assessment of the candidates’ mental flexibility under pressure.

During the 2024 US election campaign, several psychologists had already indicated that they were detecting cognitive decline in Trump. Top psychologist Harry Segal concluded in April: The Republican is showing “signs of incipient dementia.”(lw)