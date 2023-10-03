“This is an important project aimed not only at the elderly population so that it can counteract what is a cognitive disorder”. This was said by Claudio Mencacci, president of the Italian Society of Neuropsycho-Pharmacology and co-president of the Italian Society of Geriatric Psychiatry, on the occasion of the presentation of the new e-MemoryCare project, an innovative method that uses IT and web technologies to combat dementia, to the Ministry of Health. The digital platform that “trains” the brain is supported and promoted by Sin, Cnop, Sinpf, Fimmg , Sumai Assoprof and Fnopi.