



It helps maintain normal muscle and nerve functioning, provides support to a healthy immune system, keeps heartbeat constant and helps the bones remain strong. If it seems little, it also plays a leading role in the neuromuscular transmission and the good march of the immune system.

He magnesium It is the most abundant mineral in the human body after calcium, sodium and potassium, and is obtained fundamentally through the Diesta: nuts, legumes, rice, dates, spinach, integral paste, peas … However, it has become fashionable in supplements to favor the recovery of muscles and joints and even to relax and reconcile the dream more easily.

According to a report of the Altrient supplements brand, a pioneer in using liposomal technology, and Neutrient, which has a wide range of food supplements, both magnesium and vitamin C, glutathione or curcumin have gained prominence in this 2025.

Almonds and peanuts: 250 milligrams per 100 grams.

Chickpeas, white and peasive beans: 150 mg.

Hazelnuts, pistachios and nuts: 150 mg.

Corn: 120 mg

100 mg chocolate.

Whole wheat bread: 91 mg.

Lentils: 78 mg.

Cigalas, prawns and prawns: 76 mg.

Spinach: 79 mg.

Potato puree: 69 mg.

The Spanish psychiatrist Marian Rojas Estepéwhich has become a reference in the field of medicine, has warned in one of its publications on social networks about key signals that may indicate a lack of this nutrientand stressed the importance it has in energy production.









Why is it important for our body and how to know if I have magnesium deficit?

One of the main signs is the appearance of muscle spasms, especially in the eyes and legs. «If you have muscle spasms in the eyes or legs, it is your body telling you that Magnesium is missing. Magnesium Play a key role in energy production; If you are missing, your body struggles to stay, leaving you without strength, ”explains the expert in the publication.

Another frequent symptom is the difficulty of sleeping. «If you turn in bed and you can’t sleep, you may need more magnesium; This mineral Help your brain relax And without him your mind goes out and sleep becomes difficult, ”said the doctor, who has published several self -help books that have been a success. The lack of this nutrient can also cause Hormigueo in hands and feetan indication that the nervous system is not working properly.

Experts recommend that magnesium have to try to look for it in food, rather than in supplements, although it is true that they also recognize that the presence of this nutrient has been greatly reduced in recent years due to the increase in the consumption of processed products – the Magnesium disappears as a food is refined.

When choosing the best magnesium supplement, there are details that can not be missing, such as chemical form – whether citrate, glycenate or magnesium chloride – they can greatly influence how your body absorbs it. It is also important to check if the product has quality certifications and if it comes from reliable brands such as Ana María Lajusticia, Gloryfeel, Nutralie or Treovita. The latter recently launched Treonat, a formula with scientific support, suitable for vegans, free of excipients, and designed to increase the levels of this mineral in the brain.

On the other hand, the moment of magnesium intake is key to maximizing its benefits and avoiding adverse effects. «Taking it an hour before going to bed after a day of stress helps to regulate the central nervous system, strengthen the immune system and favor the production of melatonin naturally. This translates into a deeper and more restless rest, ”explains the cardiologist Aurelio Rojas, who warns N warns that taking it too late and without adequate hydration can cause digestive problems, such as stomach or diarrhea discomfort.