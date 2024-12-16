For many, Christmas is synonymous with happiness. See the streets decorated with lights or get together with your loved ones It is a reason to smile and look forward to these dates so marked on the calendar. However, for others, the arrival of these holidays means anxiety, stress and sadness.

It is a festival that brings out all our emotions. We look back and review how the last year has been and whether we have done things well. After thinking about it, we are invaded by nostalgia and one feeling of emptiness that makes us hate Christmas more than ever.

Furthermore, there are people who They can’t stand family gatherings. Whether due to personal differences or simply because someone is missing at the table, these meetings are a real ordeal for them.

How to survive family gatherings at Christmas, according to psychiatrist Marian Rojas Estapé

The psychiatrist Marian Rojas Estapé assures that “There is no such thing as a perfect Christmas.” and that, therefore, we must leave behind the idea of ​​searching for “that unattainable illusion”. “I want to invite you to live these dates with calm, gratitude and a genuine connection with your emotions, your relationships and your own well-being,” he advises.

But the question is: How to make our Christmas experience become something special and authentic? Dr. Rojas has the answer: «Instead of worrying about what others expect of you, about an impeccable menu or the ideal gift, try to prioritize what is really important to you. You don’t have to comply with everything or everyone.you don’t have to impress anyone. “The key is learning to be honest with yourself and what you want.”

Marian Rojas Estapé lists a series of tips that can be applied during Christmas to enjoy it. “Sometimes You have to say ‘no’ to commitments that overwhelm you or limit yourself to sharing with those people who make you feel good,” he clarifies.

The psychiatrist also emphasizes that It is essential to “accept that your family is not perfect”. «There will be arguments, misunderstandings and awkward moments. And that’s fine. “You don’t need a commercial family to live a meaningful Christmas,” he declares.

In case conflicts occur, Rojas says the following: «If you feel that there is tension in your environment, practice gratitude. Despite the difficulties, there is always something to be grateful for. You will realize that perfection is not necessary to feel at peace.

Finally, the doctor recommends doing a listbut not about what you have to do, but of what you want to do. “Maybe it’s spending time with a close friend, enjoying a quiet day at home, preparing something simple with your children…”, he adds.

«Christmas is not a competition to see who makes the most, who has the best decoration or who gives the most expensive gifts. Christmas is a opportunity to connect with your emotions and with the people who really matter in your life. Make it yours, make it authentic, make it simple if that’s what you need. And, above all, allow yourself to live it without the chains of expectations,” he concludes.