Psychiatrist killed in Pisa, the initiatives planned throughout Italy to remember Barbara Mantovani

Today, Tuesday 3 May, Italy remembers Barbara Capovanithe Pisa psychiatrist killed by a former patient entrusted to her by the judiciary, who attacked her when she left work, the Santa Chiara hospital. There are numerous demonstrations against violence against healthcare workers which will fill the squares from north to south. Leading the way is the city of origin of the psychiatrist, Pisawhere a torchlight vigil will be held this evening at 20. But there will be events in the main Italian cities: from Milan to Palermo, from Bolzano to Messina, from Turin to Rome.

The demonstrations, called with the support of the Provincial Orders of Doctors and the Italian Society of Psychiatry (Sip), with the support of other professional and scientific societies, aim to sensitize the population and institutions on the issue of violence in the health workplace: hospitals, outpatient clinics, emergency rooms, residential structures and, more generally, environments dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of those who suffer, in particular from mental disorders.

