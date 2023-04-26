Psychiatrist killed, the killer’s aunt: “The state now intervenes”

It doesn’t stop arguing the murder from the Pisa psychiatristbrutally killed by one of her former patients. Barbara Capovani it was bolted by Gianluca Paul Seung in front of the Santa Chiara hospital in Pisa and left there in agony until it reached the hospital hospital where the doctors could do nothing but ascertain the brain dead of the 55-year-old. The victim – we read in the Corriere della Sera – did her job with passion and with great difficulty. The brother in law Stefano Bellandi, says: “I was his relative but above all his Friend and with her I have shared the many problems that he had to face every day, because psychiatrists are assigned tasks that are not theirs”. An episode above all: “Following a decision by the courtBarbara had to hospitalize among his patients a man accused of rape. In the same department, however, there was also one 15 year old girl. You had to face various difficulties for that incompatible coexistence “.

“We have decided to remain in silence – says Michele Bellandi, the psychiatrist’s companion to Corriere -. I can only say that we will have a private ceremony and we will keep the commitment of Barbara which has always been to change a system with laws which he now believed inadequate. In his life he has always helped anyone and he did it in silence “. Concept also reaffirmed by aunt of the killer: “Paul had to be cared for. It wasn’t my sister (Seung’s mom, ed) who could do anything, but it was State. Someone has to intervene here because these are situations that are happening everyday“. The hearing of. is scheduled for today in the Pisa prison validation of detention by Gianluca Paul Seung, accused of willful homicide premeditated. He could decide to make use of the right not to answer, as he has already done for the interrogation with the prosecutor after being stopped by the Pisa mobile squad in his home in Lake Tower.

