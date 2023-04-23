The brain death assessment process for Barbara Capovani, the psychiatrist attacked in front of the Santa Chiara hospital two days ago and since then hospitalized in critical condition, began this afternoon. “Around 17.40, at the end of the verification of all the necessary clinical and instrumental tests – the Pisan University Hospital and the North-West Tuscany Local Health Authority report in the joint medical bulletin – the commission of specialists ordered the patient to the beginning of the brain death assessment procedure, the conclusion of which is expected around 11.40 pm. At the end of the observation period, the organs will be donated, thus complying with an express wish of hers that the family members have shared ”.

According to investigators, the alleged attacker, who surprised her from behind and bolted her, harbored strong grudges against the doctor. It is presumably a 35-year-old former patient arrested last night and taken to the Don Bosco prison in the Tuscan city. According to what was reconstructed by the investigators of the police squad, the man would have shown up at the hospital to attack Capovani the previous day, but the woman was not present in the structure. On April 21, however, he hit her from behind as she was unlocking her bicycle to go home after her shift.

The action was caught on surveillance cameras, which led to the identification of the attacker. The 35-year-old was already known to the police: he had sent numerous letters to prefectures, police headquarters, municipalities and ministries to also report alleged conspiracies, which he also spoke of on social media and YouTube. Over the years, he had been notified of several expulsion orders from the provinces of Lucca, Prato and recently also from Pisa for harassing behavior. In February 2022 he was arrested for spraying pepper spray in the eyes of a vigilante.