Following the death of Dr. Barbara Capovani, the Pisa Public Prosecutor’s Office will now change the charge contested against the alleged murderer, the former psychiatric patient Gianluca Paul Seung: from attempted murder aggravated by premeditation and very serious injuries against a health professions operator, the charge will become aggravated murder by premeditation. Seung, 35, is being held in the ‘Don Bosco’ prison in Pisa after his arrest on Sunday night.

Read also

Dr. Capovani died yesterday shortly after 11.40 pm yesterday, the death occurred at the end of the brain death assessment procedure. The psychiatrist’s organs will be donated, “thus complying with an express wish of hers that her family members have shared”, the Pisan university hospital announced. The Public Prosecutor’s Office, with an act of the acting public prosecutor Giovanni Porpora and the deputy prosecutor Lydia Pagnini, holders of the investigation file, authorized the explantation procedures.