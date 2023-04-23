Barbara Capovani, the 55-year-old doctor – head of territorial mental health in Pisa – is in very serious condition, attacked in front of the entrance to the psychiatry of Santa Chiara, as she took her bicycle to go home. A 35-year-old man of Italian nationality was arrested at 4 o’clock last night by the Pisa police on charges of attempted premeditated murder. The detention was ordered by the Pisa Public Prosecutor’s Office, after investigations by the Flying Squad.

The story of a nurse who witnessed the attack was important for the investigation: a man dressed in black – she said – was hidden about thirty meters from the hospital door. Suddenly he attacked her, hitting her head several times with a crowbar. Then he fled. Suspicions immediately focused on one patient.

In order not to be recognized, the attacker wore a hat and an anti-Covid mask and passed through the area of ​​the hospital least covered by the cameras. Meanwhile Barbara Capovani, who has been operated on, struggles between life and death. Next to her is her husband and her three children. From the outset, the police went to dig through the patient lists of the Santa Chiara Mental Health Service, for which the brutally attacked doctor is responsible. This night the stop.

The doctor is admitted to her hospital and the prognosis remains reserved. “The patient’s clinical conditions are extremely critical, despite the surgical and anesthesiological-resuscitation procedures immediately implemented in the Pisan hospital-university company which stabilized the picture”, explains the latest ASL bulletin.