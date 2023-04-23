Investigations point to a patient

A 35-year-old man of Italian nationality was stopped at 4 in the evening by the Pisa police for the attempted premeditated murder of Dr. Barbara Capovani. The detention was ordered by the Pisa prosecutor’s office, after investigations by the Flying Squad. Details will be provided in a press conference at 11.15 at the police station. The 55-year-old doctor, head of territorial mental health in Pisa, was attacked in front of the entrance to the psychiatry of Santa Chiara in Pisa, as she took the bicycle to go home. She was operated on but her conditions are very serious.

A pediatric nurse saw the attack: a man dressed in black – she said – was hidden about thirty meters from the hospital door. Suddenly he attacked her, hitting her head several times with a crowbar. Then he fled. Suspicions immediately focused on one patient. The attacker took various precautions not to be recognized: he was wearing a hat and an anti-Covid mask and passed through the area of ​​the hospital that was least covered by the cameras.

Yesterday, while the manhunt was underway, at least 80 people – mostly doctors and nurses – gathered in front of the Cisanello emergency room in Pisa, where Barbara Capovani struggles between life and death. Next to her is her husband and her three children.

From the beginning, the police have been digging through the patient lists of the Santa Chiara Mental Health Service, for which the beaten doctor is responsible. And yesterday, attention had focused in particular on the profile of one of the clients.

