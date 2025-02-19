The Lleida Audience has criminally acquitted a 42 -year -old man, who in December 2022 He killed his wife and hid the body in the storage room of the building where they livedon Mayor Avenue because RES de Lleida. Following a pact of compliance between the Prosecutor’s Office, the private accusation and defense, the man admitted the facts and agreed to apply a Complete exemption from psychic anomaly -It is diagnosed with an un specified psychosis-, which as a security measure provides for its internment in a psychiatric center for a maximum period of 25 years. A Penalty of 5 years of freedom monitored and the payment of compensation of more than one million euros.

The 42 -year -old man is currently admitted to the ordinary regime in the Penitentiary Center of Ponent And it is planned that it is still for a few days, until its transfer to the psychiatric center is agreed that is considered most suitable for him. Your lawyer, David MorellHe explained that given his psychiatric pathology, a complete exemption has applied to him. “It is imputable. Therefore, he has no criminal responsibility and will not go to jail, but to a psychiatric center for a maximum of 25 years, depending on his evolution, “he said.

He faced 22 years in jail

Initially, the prosecution asked for the man 22 years in jail By murder with alevosía with the aggravating kinship. However, the agreement between the parties has avoided the conclusion of a trial with popular jury that, according to the defense lawyer, “would probably have had a result contrary to their interests.”

The pact establishes that, as responsibility, the man compensates to each of his five children with 180,000 euros and that he also pays 75,000 euros both to the father and the father of the victim, who was 34 years old. It is also will deprive of exercising the parental authority of their children.

The woman spent five days missing

The Mossos d’Esquadra arrested the man on December 16, 2022 after finding the body of the woman in the storage room of the block in which they lived. It was the case that man I was admitted to the psychiatric unit of the Santa Maria de Lleida Hospital Since December 11. He himself denounced the disappearance of the woman.

Judicial services carrying the body of women in Lleida. ACN

According to the investigation, On the 11th the man killed the woman of a navajazocovered the body with plastic and hid it between boxes and bags in the storage room of the family home, where it was located five days later by the canine unit of the police.