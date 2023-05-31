A red kite that breeds at a festival site in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania seems to have little desire for a psychedelic experience. The BUND calls for an impact assessment of the “Psychedelic Experience 2023”.

EA brooding red kite around 50 meters next to the stage of the “Psychedelic Experience 2023” music festival will cause a dispute over the next few days. The BUND has appealed against the approval of the festival near Lübz in the district of Ludwigslust-Parchim by the district, as the environmental organization announced on Wednesday.

The environmentalists are therefore calling for a more in-depth impact assessment of the event with several thousand expected visitors, as well as a nature conservation assessment. The festival site is right next to a nature reserve. The Psychedelic Experience Festival is scheduled to take place from Thursday to Sunday. Monday is another departure day.

Other breeding grounds for protected large birds nearby

The district said that the objection had been received and that its content would be examined. In the present form it has no suspensive effect, so the festival can start.

“It is incomprehensible that the festival mentioned should be approved at this sensitive location without setting up a buffer zone to the protected areas, just by order,” writes the BUND in its contradiction, which is available to the German Press Agency. “A Natura 2000 test and a species protection test should have been carried out.” In addition to the red kite, there are other breeding grounds for protected large birds in the immediate vicinity of the festival site.