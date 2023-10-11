Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/10/2023 – 14:08

This Thursday, the 12th, the United States Aerospace Agency (NASA) is preparing to launch a spacecraft to study a metal-rich asteroid, called 16 Psyche. “The Psyche probe will travel around 3.5 billion kilometers to study this asteroid that has the same name as the mission,” says the space agency.

Takeoff is scheduled for 11:16 am, Brasília time, on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, in the United States. See here how to follow the live broadcast.

“The asteroid, which is in the outer portion of the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, may be part of the core of a planetesimal (a building block of a planet),” says NASA. According to the agency, the rocky celestial body can provide even more information about planetary cores and the formation of the Earth itself.

“The findings could be something completely out of our control,” said Lindy Elkins-Tanton, the mission’s principal investigator.

NASA scientists estimate that the interior of the asteroid could be metallic, just like the center of the Earth and other rocky planets in the solar system.

In turn, Psique’s chief operations engineer, David Oh, from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, recalled that the spacecraft will make a journey of 3.5 billion kilometers over almost 6 years, arriving at the satellite scheduled for August 2029.

“Once attracted by the asteroid’s gravitational pull, the Psyche spacecraft will remain orbiting the body for approximately 26 celestial months to take photographs, trace its surface and collect data to determine the composition of Psyche, which is approximately 280 kilometers wide,” says Oh.

“The spacecraft is also hosting a technology demonstration, NASA’s Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC), which will be the first test of laser communications beyond the Moon.

The entire platform on which the spacecraft will travel, which is 24.8 meters long and has solar panels, will arrive on the planet Mars in May 2026 to use its gravity thrust and continue its journey towards the asteroid. (With international agencies)