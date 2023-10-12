For the first time, science is going to explore a metallic world up close. That is the objective of the mission Psychewhich NASA will launch Friday at 4:19 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida (USA), using a Falcon Heavy rocket from the SpaceX company to propel the probe away from Earth. Thus will begin a long journey of almost six years through the solar system, until reaching a strange asteroid that is very rich in metal; and that makes it one of the closest bodies that can help us understand how the Earth was formed.

When the new NASA probe reaches asteroid 16 Psyche, in August 2029, it will begin to orbit it at different altitudes with the aim of determining both its composition and its formation process, which are as unknown as its specific shape and the appearance of its surface. It will be then when the cameras and instruments of Psyche (Psyche in English) will begin to reveal the enigmas of the asteroid.

With the data we have so far, it is possible to think that the asteroid is the heart of a failed planet, which did not form at all. No one has ever been able to directly observe the metallic core of a planet, and the possibility of doing so has driven this space mission, but it is not the only possibility and we could find something totally different.

The first hypothesis is that 16 Psyche is what remains of a planetesimal (the precursor of a planet), which was larger and was already differentiated: it had an inner iron core, separated from its rocky mantle, but then suffered violent impacts that left their core exposed. But there could also be another explanation for its metal-rich surface: that material could have escaped from the core, through a relatively thin mantle of about 25 kilometers, as a result of iron volcanic eruptions; and this ferrovolcanism It would also explain the low density of the asteroid. The third hypothesis, and the most alternative, describes 16 Psyche as a set of metallic material that accumulated near the Sun. But if this was so, it would remain to explain how this astronomical object could reach its current location, at a distance three times greater than that of the Earth to the Sun.

This low-cost mission—by NASA standards, because its budget is slightly less than 1,000 million dollars— will carry a probe the size of a small van almost 4 billion kilometers to the main asteroid belt (between Mars and Jupiter), where it orbits 16 Psyche. The spacecraft’s scientific instruments will make it possible to map and study the properties of this 226-kilometer-diameter asteroid. For example, by observing the shape of its craters we will obtain information about the impact processes, the nature of the material or its age, and these data will also tell us if it was formed under conditions similar to the Earth’s core.

The Earth’s core is not a place full of dinosaurs where a bizarre adventure can take place like the one imagined by Jules Verne in his Journey to the Center of the Earth. Nor is it hollow, as Edmund Halley mistakenly deduced from the value of the relative density of the Moon given by Isaac Newton. The Earth’s core is, quite simply, made of metal; and that, in itself, makes it fascinating.

Representation of the layers of the Earth; the mantle in green, the outer core in cream and the inner core in burgundy with the new deeper sphere in the center. The lines represent the path of the earthquakes. Drew Whitehouse

Although current technology only allows us to drill about 12 kilometers, and the core is 3,000 kilometers deep, this does not prevent us from inferring what it is composed of. In the same way that we don’t have to cut open a girl’s leg to know if she has broken her tibia. The physics of the process is the same whether you want to deduce what is inside a leg or the Earth. But in the latter case, measurements of the waves carried by earthquakes in different parts of the planet are used, instead of analyzing the transmission of X-ray waves, as in an x-ray.

We also know that the Earth’s core is very hot, due to the slow disintegration of radioactive elements residual from the formation of the planet, and that it is also subject to a pressure several million times that of the atmosphere. But knowing all this without being able to see it or reach it does not put an end to scientific curiosity, especially if there is the slightest opportunity to observe something that even remotely resembles it. And this is where objects like 16 Psyche appear.

This asteroid, which economists have put a price on, is not low cost. They estimate that it is worth 70,000 times the entire current world economy. It is a metal world composed primarily of iron and nickel possibly similar to the Earth’s core. And there lies its scientific interest, since these types of metallic asteroids are the pieces with which planets are built. To understand how this process occurs we try to put together all the information to which we have access in one way or another. And for this the probe Psyche It will orbit the asteroid, scrutinizing its composition, topography and also the possible presence of a paleomagnetic field, fossilized in the asteroid from the moment of its formation.

The archeology of space rocks

An asteroid is a rock that orbits in space around the Sun, just like planets, but it is neither large enough to be classified as a planet nor small enough to be considered a meteoroid. And despite what it may seem, being rocks, asteroids are an extremely diverse group. To distinguish and classify the more than 100,000 known asteroids we look at the sunlight they reflect. Depending on the chemical composition of their surface, which reveals that reflected light, they can be classified into different types, to which a letter is assigned.

For example, C is for carbonaceous, which are dark: that is why few of this type are known in the most distant parts of the solar system. S is for silicates, which are shiny and therefore easy to see; If at any time we have one on a collision course with Earth, it better be of this type. And then there are the M, made of metals; like 16 Psyche, which is a fairly large M-class asteroid.

Psyche was one of the first asteroids discovered, as reflected by the number 16 in its name. The Italian astronomer who discovered it in 1852 decided to name it in honor of the Greek personification of the soul, which takes the form of a woman with butterfly wings. With the mission that is launched today, and that takes up that name, we will learn new details about the history of the solar system. Thus, the knowledge that comes from this new space expedition will take us to the past and, perhaps, also to the interior of our planet.

