SEOUL — She may not look like it, in a dapper double-breasted suit and her hair set with so much gel it reflects the lights off the ceiling, but The 45-year-old record exec reveals a secret by rubbing his temples: it brings a hangover.

However, he doesn’t mind having this headache well after 2:00 p.m. on a Thursday in Seoul. Some of his best songwriting ideas come to him unwell after a night out, he said.

The man who endures this creative suffering is Psy, once an international internet sensation whose viral music video, “Gangnam Style”, from 2012, became the first YouTube offering to surpass 1 billion views. The quirky but irresistibly catchy song and its accompanying video—which shows Psy doing a horse-riding gallop dance move throughout Gangnam, a ritzy district of Seoul—achieved the spotlight. breakout global hit that until then had been out of reach for Korean pop, or K-pop, artists.

The video, which now has some 4.6 billion views, was so culturally ubiquitous in 2012 that Barack Obama was asked about it on Election Day. NASA astronauts recorded a parody.

But for several years afterward, Psy said, the song’s success haunted him. Even though he gave her Hollywood-type fame, being hounded by paparazzi in New York, signing with Justin Bieber’s manager, and releasing a single with Snoop DoggInwardly she felt the pressure building for another hit.

He moved to Los Angeles in an effort to kick off an international career in earnest, a sea away from his native South Korea, where he was a fixture on the popularity charts and a source of humor on variety shows. But none of the attempts came close to replicating the formula that made “Gangnam Style” an international hit.

Psy wasn’t the only one trying to figure out how to reproduce the phenomenon. In South Korea, government officials and economists also studied the song, the lyrics, the video, the choreography and the man, looking for what he had brought the song to such levels of pervasiveness.

In the decade since then, K-pop has become a cultural giant, spreading to reach all corners of the world. Artists like BTS and Blackpink have tens of millions of devoted fans and an economic impact that rivals the gross domestic product of a small nation.

“Psy single-handedly brought K-pop to a different level,” said Kim Young-dae, a music critic. “Gangnam Style paved the way for the commercial success of the South Korean stars that came after it.”

Now Psy, whose real name is Park Jae-sang, is back in South Korea, where he has started his own record label and management company and tries to recreate the magic with the next generation of K-pop talent as one of the trendsetters in the industry.

He is as baffled as anyone by the success of “Gangnam Style”.

“The songs are composed by the same person, the dance steps are by the same person, and they are performed by the same person. It’s all the same, but what was so special about that song?” Psy wonders. “I still do not know”.

In global terms, Psy is the classic example of the petate flare. But in South Korea, he had been a famous musician and rapper a decade earlier, forging a different path than many of his fellow artists. Despite his iconoclastic style, or perhaps because of it, over the past 20 years in South Korea, the artist has consistently topped the charts, released best-selling albums, and held concerts with Sold out locations.

“He irreverently pushed his way out of the bad boy of K-pop to favorite boy of K-popsaid Bernie Cho, president of the DFSB Kollective.

Raised in the Gangnam metropolitan area in a family that operated a semiconductor business, Psy now lives north of the river with his wife and twin daughters. He has made peace with the lack of international fame he once had.

“If another good song comes along and that happens again, great. If not, so be it,” she stated. “For now, I’ll do my thing in my rightful place.”

By: JIN YU YOUNG and VICTORIA KIM