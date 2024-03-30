PSV has lost another league match after fourteen months. The leader of the Eredivisie lost 3-1 at NEC. The last defeat was at the end of January 2023 at FC Emmen (1-0). Reigning champion Feyenoord can reduce the gap to PSV to 7 points on Sunday with a win over FC Utrecht. After this weekend, seven more rounds are scheduled.

Beforehand, nothing seemed to indicate PSV's first defeat. After the last international match, trainer Peter Bosz had access to almost his entire selection. Only striker Noa Lang is still injured. Bosz stuck with the starting team that won the previous competition match against FC Twente (1-0). Midfielder Ismael Saibari therefore had to settle for a place on the reserve bench.

Penalty

PSV took the lead after twenty minutes. After a through ball from Jerdy Schouten, Hirving Lozano's effort was first blocked. Johan Bakayoko was successful from the rebound: 0-1. NEC had a difficult time, but was helped by Joey Veerman shortly before half time. The Volendammer made a mistake in his own sixteen-meter area and tried to correct it. However, Veerman committed a foul on Sylla Sow and saw referee Bas Nijhuis give a penalty on the advice of the video referee. Lasse Schöne scored his first goal of the season: 1-1.

Shortly after the break, the home team struck again. Walter Benítez, who made his debut for the Argentina team this week, saved on a shot by Mees Hoedemakers. Kodai Sano then scored: 2-1. NEC proved to be particularly effective. After more than an hour of play, Brayann passed the ball to Pereira. Sow shot the ball high into the goal: 3-1. PSV had another great chance to get back into the match. However, Jasper Cillessen saved a penalty from Luuk de Jong in the 81st minute.

For NEC it was the first victory over PSV since November 2008. Due to the loss, PSV can no longer improve Ajax's record. The Eindhoven team remained undefeated in 42 competition matches. Ajax provided a longer series of 52 matches from August 1994 to December 1995. (AP)