Sony hasn’t shared any new details about the new one yet PlayStationVRmeanwhile we can be sure that nDreams will be one of the teams that intends to actively support the device. The studio announced that it will soon feature the first next-gen production for PSVR 2.

In late March, the UK team announced that they have received significant support to expand their operations and create the strongest lineup in the company’s history. Unsurprisingly, the developers are working on the first PlayStation VR2 title.

The team specializing in virtual reality can boast so far productions such as Little Cities, Fracked, Sushi Ben and Ghostbusters VR, while there are two more games in development, which we should expect to see in the coming months. nDreams has a lot of experience, since 2013 it focuses mainly on the VR sphere, so the expectations are high.

Four down, two to go … 👀 2022 has been HUGE for us already but we’re not done yet! 😱 We’ve got two more titles to announce in the coming months, including our first next-gen VR title for PS VR2 … Are you ready? 🤷‍ & male; ️# PSVR2 #VR pic.twitter.com/RV0C6idV13 – nDreams (@nDreamsVR) April 28, 2022



So for now we just have to wait for the “next few months” before knowing more about these new projects.

Source: PushSquare