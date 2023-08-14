PSV travels to Austria without Malik Tillman for the return against Sturm Graz. According to the Eindhoven club, this has to do with UEFA regulations. PSV is hiring midfielder Tillman from Bayern Munich this season.

Tillman was also missing from PSV’s selection for the home game against PSV last weekend. The team of trainer Peter Bosz won that match 2-0.

PSV gets on a plane to Austria with 21 players. Bosz takes three keepers with him: Walter Benítez, Joël Drommel and Boy Waterman. Livano Comenencia, who until last year mainly played as a right back at Jong PSV, will also come to Graz. According to Bosz, he can also play in midfield.

PSV trains in Graz on Monday evening. The match in the third qualifying round of the Champions League starts on Tuesday evening at 8.30 pm.