In the last round of the Eredivisie, FC Twente convincingly won 3-1 against Ajax on Sunday. In Alkmaar, PSV narrowly defeated AZ 2-1. Feyenoord had already won the championship, but was beaten 1-0 by Vitesse in their own Kuip.

The fact that Feyenoord was allowed to go directly to the group stage of the Champions League was already assured exactly two weeks ago when the team from Rotterdam won the championship. However, it was exciting until the last round to see who would take the next three spots. On Sunday it became clear that PSV finished second, Ajax third and AZ fourth.

European tickets

That means that the people of Eindhoven are through to the preliminary round of the Champions League. Ajax can prove itself in the play-offs for the Europa League. AZ has qualified for the preliminary rounds of the Conference League.

The numbers five to eight will determine in a mini-tournament who takes the last European ticket: the second preliminary round of the Conference League. This battle is between FC Twente, Sparta, FC Utrecht and sc Heerenveen.

For FC Groningen, which is already assured of relegation, the last round was one to quickly forget. In the Euroborg, the team was knocked off the mat with no less than 5-0. It was the 24th defeat for the last of the Eredivisie. For Cambuur Leeuwarden, which also descends to the Kitchen Champion Division, there was still something to celebrate in the last round. The Frisians defeated RKC Waalwijk at home 4-0.

Incident with Berghuis

After the FC Twente-Ajax match, Ajax player Steven Berghuis was involved in an incident. On a video on social media can be seen that Berghuis lashes out hard at a spectator, just outside the Grolsch Veste in Enschede. It is unclear whether the bystander was hit. A phone falls to the floor.