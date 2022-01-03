PSV hopes to meet Joey Veerman this week at the club’s training camp in southern Spain. The club has now made a solid offer to SC Heerenveen, which is said to be about 5.5 million euros.











PSV and the Frisians would still argue about a resale percentage. All in all, it looks good for the Eindhoven club, because Veerman sees a step to Eindhoven.

PSV coach Roger Schmidt has now spoken with Veerman and is enthusiastic about his arrival. Around the duel with Heerenveen in November, Schmidt already radiated respect for the 23-year-old midfielder, who kept PSV at 1-1 with his team. Veerman was already in the picture at PSV last summer, but the club already recorded a player with Davy Pröpper who was intended for his position. There is now financial scope at PSV to get Veerman and the Frisians are also in a different market than last summer, when the craziest amounts circulated.

PSV hopes to reach a final agreement with SC Heerenveen on Tuesday. If that succeeds, he will be medically examined and he can go to Spain. In the meantime, Feyenoord is still on the fence. The club has already made an offer of around 4 million euros. At the moment it is not expected that the club can go far beyond that.