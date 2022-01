PSV got the signature of Joey Veerman. He is already joining the Eindhoven club this week. Veerman was also coveted by Feyenoord, but sees a switch to PSV and eventually comes for just under 6 million euros. Today he is medically examined and signs for several years.

#PSV #wins #battle #Feyenoord #Joey #Veerman #midfielder #medically #examined #today