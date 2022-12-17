The match had a special format, with four times thirty minutes playing time. As a result, PSV was able to put two teams to work, which both have an hour of playing time after this afternoon. PSV team one had to swallow a 0-1 deficit, because the Italians took the lead in the second half hour. Team two still managed to get over it, thanks to El Ghazi and Bakayoko. El Ghazi managed to score with a nice shot in the cross and his Belgian teammate did that in the long corner.