The match had a special format, with four times thirty minutes playing time. As a result, PSV was able to put two teams to work, which both have an hour of playing time after this afternoon. PSV team one had to swallow a 0-1 deficit, because the Italians took the lead in the second half hour. Team two still managed to get over it, thanks to El Ghazi and Bakayoko. El Ghazi managed to score with a nice shot in the cross and his Belgian teammate did that in the long corner.
The intention is that PSV will play another friendly match on Wednesday next week, before the departure on Friday. Luuk de Jong, Xavi Simons and Cody Gakpo are still missing at the club, because they are still on holiday after the World Cup. Marco van Ginkel, Guus Til and Olivier Boscagli have not yet taken action at PSV.
#PSV #wins #friendly #match #special #format #goals #Ghazi #Bakayoko
Leave a Reply