‘Guti’ grew into a very important link at PSV last season, after he often struggled with injuries in the previous years. Under Roger Schmidt, who made him important, everything changed and he decided, among other things, the cup final with an important goal in Eindhoven’s favour. An even greater characteristic of Guti was that he ensured balance in the midfield and organization in the team.
Gutiérrez and Ibrahim Sangaré also click excellently at PSV. Both players seem to make each other better and correct each other where necessary. Last year, the controlling duo was very strong in the Eredivisie.
