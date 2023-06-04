The search for a new trainer at PSV has not yet led to a final agreement, but it is clear which direction PSV would like to take. The experienced Peter Bosz (59) is now a top candidate in Eindhoven, although there are also other names that PSV can target. Whether or not Bosz will succeed, remains to be seen soon. What could his eventual arrival mean for the club?

