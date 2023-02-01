Paris Saint-Germain had a lot of money left for him, but PSV intends to bind Johan Bakayoko (19) longer. The Belgian attacker can look forward to an extended and improved contract.

Paris Saint-Germain had no less than 15 million euros (including 7 million in bonuses) left for Bakayoko. A player who has not yet proven everything at the premier league level. ,,We have not accepted the offer”, said general and technical director Marcel Brands on Tuesday.

,,Why? Because it doesn’t fit our philosophy. In addition, we had already sold two other attackers this winter and did not want to sell Johan as well, because we can only attract three new players in the winter.” PSV was no longer allowed to register newcomers for the European tournaments and Brands thought it was enough after the sale of Gakpo and Madueke (who together brought 85 million into the PSV budget).

Bakayoko can still count on a reward, because PSV wants to extend and improve his contract as the fire brigade. Preferably even until 2027 or 2028. The Belgian is seen as the next player who can leave the club for a lot of money, but still has a lot to prove on the field. The new contract improves his status after Paris Saint-Germain left so much money for him.

Negotiations have already started and should be completed in the foreseeable future.

