PSV is currently doing so well that the club wants to expand its own stadium within a few years. Or maybe even want to move. Preferably, expansion will take place in the Philips Stadium, but PSV management does not rule out other options in advance. Next week, research agency Hypercube will be commissioned to come up with a proposal on how PSV should deal with the future.
Rik Elfrink
