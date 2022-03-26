Maduro is currently busy getting his coaching papers and wants to be a professional football coach in two years. The thirty-year-old played for Ajax, Valencia, Sevilla, PAOK Saloniki, FC Groningen and Ominia Nicosia in the past, after which he ended his run. He has already revealed his trainer ambitions and he is currently shaping it in Flevoland, under head coach Alex Pastoor.
The former defensive midfielder is seen by PSV as a possible coaching talent for the future. At PSV, Stijn Schaars is a contemporaneous Maduro in the youth academy, from whom a lot is also expected. He is expected to be able to stand on his own two feet next season.
