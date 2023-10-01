The top European competition is back and this time it will be Sevilla that will have to visit PSV Eindhoven to play the second day of the UEFA Champions League. In the first match of the competition, Mendilibar’s men failed to get past a draw against Lens, while their rivals lost by four goals to zero on their visit to London to face Arsenal
Today we will tell you all the necessary information before the meeting.
Television channel: Movistar Champions League
Livestream: DirecTV
Livestream: Sky or Blue to Go
Live stream: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
FC Volendam
|
3-1V
|
Eredivise
|
Go Ahead Eagles
|
3-0V
|
Eredivise
|
Almere City
|
0-4V
|
Eredivise
|
Arsenal
|
4-0 D
|
UCL
|
NEC Nijmegen
|
4-0V
|
Eredivise
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
FC Barcelona
|
1-0 D
|
The league
|
Almeria
|
5-1V
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
0-0 E
|
The league
|
Lens
|
1-1E
|
UCL
|
The Palms
|
1-0V
|
The league
On the part of the locals, they do not have any injured players for this European matchday, there are only doubts from two of their players as to whether or not they will be available against Sevilla, these players are Armando Obispo and Mauro Júnior.
The same fate does not exist for the Seville team who will have up to three players who cannot be used by Mendilibar to try to seek victory in Dutch lands. These players are: Óliver Torres, En Nesyri and Nianzou
PSV Eindhoven: Benitez; Sergiño Dest, Boscagli, Bella-Kotchap, Jordan Teze; Noa Lang, Veerman, Saibari, Schouten, Bakayoko; Luuk De Jong
Seville: Dimitrovic; Adriá Pedrosa, Sergio Ramos, Badé, Juanlu; Lukebakio, Joan Jordán, Sow, Rakitic, Ocampos; Mariano
PSV 1-2 Seville
