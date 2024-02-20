For most PSV players, the CL clash with Borussia Dortmund tonight is the biggest club match of their career. The trick is not to be impressed by that. What needs to be done? Applying the experience of six previous group matches on this stage. And especially the lesson from Arsenal away.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
08:29
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#PSV #thinks #ready #Champions #League #clash #Borussia #Dortmund #39an #Arsenal #crash #course39
Leave a Reply