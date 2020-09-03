Bundesliga promoted Arminia Bielefeld is about to transfer PSV talent Ritsu Doan. The Japanese should move to East Westphalia on loan.
How Voetbal International reports, Arminia secures the services of the top European talent. PSV Eindhoven have already confirmed that Doan has been released for transfer negotiations. PSV head coach Roger Schmidt may have recommended the Bundesliga warmly to the attacker.
The 22-year-old, who fell short of expectations with two goals and three assists in his first PSV season, should not fit into Schmidt’s concept for the time being. The loan to Arminia should therefore be a win-win-win situation. Doan desperately wants to participate in the Olympic Games next year and therefore urgently needs match practice. So far, the youngster has played 22 times for Japan’s national team.
